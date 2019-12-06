NORTH PORT — A North Port teenager is facing a criminal charge after he texted another student, warning that he would be “shooting the school up,” police reported.
The student sent the text to friend at Woodland Middle School on Wednesday, police reported Thursday.
North Port Police were called to the school by a Sarasota School Board police officer who showed them a screenshot of a threat. The student who received the text had showed to other students and parents before the school officer was contacted.
The message stated: “Aye cuz don’t come to school tomorrow I’m shooting the school up. And I am kid napping a baby.”
Officers traced the text back to a phone possessed by a 13-year-old boy at the school.
North Port officers went to the boy’s home in the 5300 block of Redwood Terrace and, with his mother present, interviewed him. They then placed him under arrest for issuing a threat and transported him to the Sarasota County Jail. He was later released to his parents.
“This was a case of a teenager making a stupid remark and we had to take it seriously,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the police department. “It is unfortunate.”
The teen was charged with making a false report about planting a bomb or explosive. No date has been set for the juvenile court appearance.
