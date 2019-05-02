NORTH PORT — A North Port resident who is a convicted sex offender was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home.
Barry Whitehead, 55, of the 8000 block of Herbison Avenue faces several charges of drug possession and related crimes, authorities said.
The North Port Police Department “conducted a search warrant for drug activity” on Wednesday morning with its Special Investigations Unit and Special Response Team, it said in a social media post.
Whitehead was arrested “for having drugs, paraphernalia and keeping a public nuisance for drug activity,” the department said.
“The home has been condemned by the city,” the department said. “Don’t sell drugs in North Port. If you think you’re getting away with it, you’re not. It’s only a matter of time until we build our case and come calling.”
The charges against Whitehead are possession of marijuana over 20 grams; possession and or use of drug equipment and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.
He was originally convicted in 1992 of lewd or lascivious sex crimes on a child under the age of 16 in Broward County. He’s had more than 10 felonies leveled at him during the 1980s through 2010 in Broward County.
He has gone by at least five aliases through the years, including Darlyn Cotton, Eugene Cotton and Alvin Whitehead.
He is being held without bond. His arraignment is set for June 7.
