NORTH PORT — A North Port High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly brandishing a weapon on campus.
Ally Genestat, 15, of North Port was arrested after he brought a Ruger 9mm LC handgun to school and was showing it to another student in the boy’s bathroom, reports show.
Genestat is charged with possession of a weapon on school property, and carrying and concealing a firearm, both felonies.
The student who saw the gun notified Assistant Principal Zolton Kerestley that Genestat pulled the handgun from his backpack, pulled the magazine from the gun and told the student he was “strapped.”
The incident happened at about 9:40 a.m. and prompted a limited lockdown at the school.
According to Sarasota County Schools Media Relations Specialist Kelsey Whealy, the lockdown Wednesday was only 10 minutes.
Reports show North Port Police received “numerous reports” that the suspect was seen running out of the media center, heading toward the front of the school.
Genestat was stopped on West Price Boulevard approaching North Port Utilities and was placed into handcuffs by North Port Police. He was then taken into the school resource office where both Kerestely and Assistant Principal Ron Corso spoke to him.
After speaking with Corso and Kerestely, Genestat showed officers where he threw the gun in the woods west of North Port High School, reports show.
Genestat was taken to Sarasota County Jail for processing. His bond and complete charges were not immediately available. While felonies were included in the arrest report, a misdemeanor was redacted.
Whealy could not comment what disciplinary action Genestat could face due to bringing the gun to school, as it was an open investigation.
This is the first incident in the 2019 school year at North Port High School after changes were made to the safety and security policy following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
In December, Sarasota County Schools changed its lockdown policy and now uses three types.
A limited lockdown where the school enters a heightened state of awareness but learning continues, a full lockdown which has students sheltering in place and finally a full evacuation of the building.
“By our metrics, it was successful,” Whealy said Wednesday afternoon.
In February 2018, Forrest Malone was arrested after posting a threat on the social media application Snapchat.
Malone, 17, sent out a video of him holding a shotgun saying he was going to “snipe” people. The incident happened about five days before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
A second incident Feb. 4 also caused an evacuation of the North Port High School campus after a bomb threat was found written in one of the bathroom stalls. The bomb threat was not deemed credible.
Both the incidents in 2018 and the incident on Wednesday relied on the students notifying staff.
Whealy said that school district staff encourage students to say something, and all threats are taken seriously.
“(We) want them to report something if they see something,” Whealy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.