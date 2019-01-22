NORTH PORT — North Port Police were puzzled when two men robbed the Domino’s Pizza outlet on Tamiami Trail a week ago.

The two armed men, since arrested, held the three store employees at gunpoint for 20 minutes, waiting for the 15-minute delay on the safe to end.

Once the safe opened, they took the money, wallets and cellphones of the employees and ran off.

A helicopter search of the surrounding area turned up nothing.

Nearby retail store video cameras showed nothing as well. Cameras inside the Domino’s store showed two men handing off a black revolver between themselves.

Employees said one man was particularly menacing, threatening to kill one, then two and finally all three of the group.

One of the men had a distinct and unusual tattoo on his hand.

But despite widely distributing the materials to the public, the tips were slow to come in.

The investigation, led by Detective James Teller of the North Port Police Department, kept checking what few leads arrived.

None of the employees had recognized the masked men. The police kept feeding information to the North Port Sun, hoping someone would phone in a tip.

The detectives decided to check out former employees at the store. They zeroed in on one man who had been fired four months ago. They couldn’t find him. He seemed to have disappeared.

“Through that information and more tips, we had their names even before either man had been arrested,” a police spokesman said.

Word was spread to other law enforcement agencies. Then on Friday night, police in Manatee County arrested Trionte Bellamybey, 18.

According to police, Bellamybey is a student at Port Charlotte High School.

Just 12 hours later, police in Ocala arrested Ricky White, 19, of North Port.

Bellamybey and White are both facing nine felony charges including robbery with a firearm, kidnapping while committing a felony, and hindering or preventing victims from calling 911. There are three counts of each charge.

Bellambey lives less than 2 miles from the store on Nekossa Street.

He is now incarcerated at Manatee County Jail with a bond of more than $1,350,000.

“(White’s) the one with the hand tattoo. He just happened to have some fresh ink over his old one. He is facing the same charges as his cohort,” North Port Police said in a Saturday morning news release.

“The victims advised that both defendants pointed a black gun at all of the store employees and told them to go to the front corner of the store by the safe,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “One of the defendants asked (a worker) to open the safe and the register or they would shoot her. The safe was on a delay for 15 minutes. Once the safe opened, they told her to put the money in the backpack,” it stated.



Armed robbery Watch again The two allegedly forced one worker into an office and made a second worker go into the back of the store, forcing him to open a lock box, it states. One of the suspects ripped a phone off a wall. “The victims stated the two suspects kept passing the gun back and forth between the two of them. (One victim) stated the suspect with the blue bandanna covering his face was very nervous and kept threatening to kill the employees if the safe did not open,” it stated. In the course of the initial investigation, officers noted a man matching the basic description of one of the suspects was a former employee who was “fired approximately four months ago named Trionte” who lived about 2 miles away on Nekossa Street. “This is still a very active and ongoing case as we work towards gathering others involved,” the North Port Police Department said in a statement. The suspects were initially described as men in their late teens to early 20s who were black with light-to-medium builds standing between 5-foot-8 inches and 6-feet tall. The police also issued a warning: “This is a good reminder to anyone who thinks they can pull this sort of stunt in North Port,” said the police statement. “We will find you and you will be held accountable for your very dumb idea.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Keller at 941-429-7322 or email intel@northportpd.com.