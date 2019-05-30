NORTH PORT - Two men from South Sarasota County are facing a variety of charges after allegedly fleeing authorities, ditching meth, crashing a car and fleeing authorities again.
Billy Joe "Catfish" Travis III, 34, of the 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, in South Venice; and Dylan R. Woodward, 27, of Nokomis, were spotted Friday afternoon about 4 p.m. outside a home known for drug activity in South Venice, according to authorities.
Officers recognized Woodward and found he had a a suspended license then watched him get in the driver's seat of a car with Travis, who had a black backpack on his shoulder.
Sarasota County Sheriff's officers attempted a traffic stop as the two were leaving the area along Alsace Avenue. It kept driving on. Another officer, according to an affidavit, was able to maneuver in front of Woodward's car for it to stop. As officers approached, it accelerated away and nearly struck a patrol vehicle.
Officers initially pursued the car and say they saw Travis "fling a small black pouch out of the passenger window," the affidavit states.
Officers state in their report Woodward was "crossing over all lanes and the grass median into the northbound lanes."
The affidavit states the officers canceled their pursuit because of the "aggressive and reckless driving" in the area of Venice East Boulevard, saying Woodward was driving about 80 mph in the wrong lanes. Woodward drove southbound on U.S. 41 and was watched by another officer.
Eventually, the vehicle crashed as it was going south on River Road near U.S. 41.
"Bystanders said that Woodward fled into the woods and that Travis was picked up by an unknown vehicle," the report states.
Officers investigating the bag that Travis allegedly threw out of the window said it contained "a large quantity of suspect methamphetamine," along with a smaller bag of either meth or heroin, two pipes and a digital scale.
A Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter along with North Port Police K-9 unit worked the scene and Woodward was found in woods off Falcon Court, according to the affidavit. He was transported to a hospital for minor injuries from the crash where he was interviewed by investigators.
According to authorities, Woodward said he fled initially because he "freaked out."
"Once I hit the gas I knew it was too late to stop," he said according to the affidavit.
He told officers he didn't know Travis and was just giving him a ride and — he said — didn't know Travis had anything beyond, possibly, a crack pipe.
Travis, who calls himself an artist on his arrest sheet, was arrested Wednesday "without incident," authorities said. He is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 14 grams; principle to fleeing to elude, failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, evidence destroying and possession of narcotic equipment. He bond is $67,000.
Woodward, who has been arrested on more than 10 charges related to drugs, driving violations or thefts in the last two years, is now charged with fleeing to elude, high rate of speed; failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury and driving while license is suspended. He had a $45,000 bond and achieved bail Wednesday.
