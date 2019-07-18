SARASOTA — A Sarasota couple faces charges of false imprisonment and aggravated child abuse after allegedly binding a young teenager to plywood on at least two occasions.
Frank Oliver McKay, 41, and Adecia Johnson, 38, both of Sarasota, are being held without bond as the investigation continues.
They live at different addresses in the county.
Some of the charges against McKay are out of Sarasota County authorities — where he has a long criminal history, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The latest investigation began Sunday when sheriff's deputies were told of child abuse in Sarasota. After a witness statement and search warrant, investigators recovered plywood and zip ties at McKay's home.
"According to the 13-year-old victim, McKay bound the child to a piece of plywood where (the child) was forced to sleep without a mattress or any linens," according to a news release. "The child was given a salad, a banana and two bottles of water a day while bound to the plywood. Through interviews, detectives learned the child was also bound while visiting the home of McKay’s girlfriend, (Johnson), who resides in the city of Sarasota."
A probable cause affidavit notes a witness made a video with a cellphone of a zip tie "strung together like a chain" to a wooden bed post of a bunk bed."
The witness had notified Department of Children and Families, according to the report.
Witnesses said Monday during interviews that the victim had been zip tied "at both residential locations in the city and county and also at Frank Sr.'s 'shop,'" the affidavit states.
That shop, Franks Fish and Crabs, is where some of the abuse occurred as well, authorities stated.
At Johnson's home, the zip ties are "secured to the handle on a sliding glass door," the affidavit states.
The affidavit states the victim had been abused because McKay believed the victim had been stealing food and money along with lying. A witness states the unnamed victim "stole money to buy snacks due to being hungry" in the past.
Johnson, according to the probable cause affidavit, said the zip tie incidents "was a form of punishment, not abuse." She denied the victim nor others were hungry but were fed "healthy food instead of snacks such as salad and fruit."
A third probable cause affidavit discusses the victim talking with the Child Advocacy Center where the victim described being bound to the bunk bed for the past week "for most of the day."
"The victim sleeps with the bindings on. The victim ... could not keep track of how often it was happening and stated 'every day' since last Saturday (July 13)," the interview states. "The victim has been sleeping on a piece of plywood on the bottom bunk with no bedding for approximately two months."
The child reportedly receives a salad, banana and two bottles of water daily, being told the child — who is 13 — "eats too much."
A registered nurse verified abrasions to both wrists as a result of zip ties "being too tight."
The affidavit also describes McKay and dishing out discipline described as "whoopings" done with a belt and hanger. It also describes a threat toward another redacted name from McKay where he says to use a cooking ax.
"Frank Sr. stated (redacted) did not need them anymore and had his hand which was holding the 'cooking axe' in a chopping motion," the affidavit states.
