NORTH PORT — A police officer who stopped a car for a broken tag light at 2:30 a.m. ended up arresting three people on drug charges — including trafficking — after seeing someone toss baggies of powder out the window.
North Port officer Joshua Coker reported seeing a silver car on Sumter Boulevard at White Ibis Drive with no light on its license plate early Friday, according to reports released Tuesday.
As he was pulling over the car, the officer saw "a sleeveless arm stretch out of the driver's window and throw a handful of items out," the arrest report states.
The driver, Arek M. Naudascher, 23, an electrician who works in Venice and lives on the 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port, was wearing a sleeveless shirt, the officer reported.
When the officer pulled him over and asked him what he threw out, Naudascher said, "You don't know what you're talking about."
The items turned out to be four bags of methamphetamine when tested, the officer reported, and they contained a total of 14.4 grams.
"Also found under a red bandanna next to the driver seat and under Arek's wallet was a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine," Coker reported.
Naudascher was charged with trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the report states.
Also in the car was Katrina Nichole Endy, 18, 6600 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. A female Charlotte County deputy came to the scene and searched Endy, finding two baggies of heroin in her bra and also some marijuana. Officers also found several empty baggies in her purse.
Endy told police Naudascher and another man in the car, Sean Patrick Orwae, told her to hide the drugs when they were being pulled over. She was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia and booked on a $3,500 bond.
Orawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Avenue, Punta Gorda, was held for Charlotte County for violating probation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
A fourth man in the car who denied knowing anything about the drugs or who threw them out the window was not arrested.
Both he and Orawe told police that they heard Naudascher yell "Oh sh--!" when the officer turned on his emergency lights, the patrolman reported.
