NORTH PORT – A man attacked two victims with a bat Sunday while a woman pointed a gun at them and then fired it into the ground, the North Port Police Department reported.
Ellis Alexander Brummel, 26, and Danielle Liatrese Daniels, 26, were both arrested Monday and face multiple charges, including aggravated battery causing harm or disability, assault with intent to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence.
Brummel lives in the 8400 block of Fay Avenue in North Port; Daniels lives in the 3000 block of Sikeston Avenue in North Port, according to probable cause affidavits.
Authorities responded to a home in the 2600 block of North Cranberry Boulevard after receiving a report about a fight. Officers were met with a witness who said the suspects fired a gun and left the area in a black Cadillac Escalade, an arrest report shows.
The witness said the vehicle was seen traveling west on Sikeston Avenue then south on Albren Street. While this was being explained, the suspect's vehicle was seen by officers turning off of Traverse Avenue and heading south on Cranberry Boulevard in an attempt to flee the area, the report states.
Officers followed the vehicle and waited for more units to arrive to conduct a traffic stop at Price Boulevard and Salford Boulevard. Daniels was then identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to the report.
Another witness told police five people were involved in the altercation. The witness took a photo of a man who they saw walking down Sikeston Avenue carrying a bat and showed it to police, investigators said.
A third witness said Brummel approached them asking for the location of the victims. After Brummel was asked to leave, he returned with Daniels to confront the victims.
The witness told police Brummel allegedly began hitting the victims with a baseball bat multiple times, both while they were standing and once they were on the ground, according to the report.
While the fight continued, Daniels allegedly brandished a black and pink handgun, pointed it at both victims, and shot at the ground toward them, the investigation states.
The two victims were taken to the North Port emergency room, and are now recovering from their injuries, police said.
Brummel and Daniels are being held without bail in the Sarasota County Jail.
