VENICE — A man was arrested Dec. 21 following an alleged sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old.
Keith Cross, 60, 100 block of Vista Road, Venice, was arrested after he touched and tried to lick the victim in his Venice home, according to reports.
Reports show the incident happened while the victim was staying with Cross and a woman — the relation to the victim was not disclosed, but the woman knew the victim. Reports show the woman and Cross had been romantically involved and lived together at the time of the incident.
The woman went to the grocery store when the alleged incident happened. The victim was in the kitchen when Cross approached the victim.
The victim had stayed with Cross and the woman previously with no prior incidents, according to authorities.
“How are you, baby?” Cross said from behind the victim, according to the report. Cross touched her with both hands.
The victim punched Cross in the face in an attempt to get away.
Cross told authorities victim became scared when she saw his bloody nose.
According to reports, Cross grabbed the victim by her arms and pulled her back where he attempted to lick her neck. The victim told authorities she kicked Cross in the genital area and ran away, she briefly ran outside before returning to the house and locking herself in a bedroom.
The victim called the woman and told her what happened, asking her to come home. Cross entered the bedroom and asked her what she was doing, reports show.
Cross tried to coach the victim to act as if nothing happened and after the interaction had no further contact with the victim.
“I took it too far and she didn’t say no,” Cross told investigators, according to the report.
The victim was not physically hurt and was removed from the home following the incident.
Cross was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and remains in Sarasota County Jail on a $50,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
