CORRECTION: In a Thursday story about Narcan, the workshop was sponsored by Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency with North Port Division Chief Karl Bennett as the guest speaker. The Narcan was distributed by Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency; not the city of North Port. The Sun apologizes for the error.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
CBB Scoreboard
NASCAR Standings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.