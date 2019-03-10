NORTH PORT - The North Port Parks & Recreation Summer Camp is seeking high-school age kids who want to become counselors in training.
The CIT program "provides an invaluable opportunity for high school students to receive professional camp counselor training," the city said in a news release.
Summer Camp registration is also underway for kids who want to take part in either the Xtreme Teen Camp program or the GMAC Summer Camp program.
For those who want to apply for the CIT program, they can download the application online at www.cityofnorthport.com and submit it to either the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Blvd., or the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
"It is a great opportunity for young people to develop their leadership and professional skills over their summer break,” Recreation Program Coordinator Samantha Cremen said in a news release. “It gives them a chance to experience camp from the leader’s point of view as they help plan and lead daily camp activities alongside experienced mentors.”
Teen Extreme is for middle school students going into sixth through eighth grades and takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 — Aug. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., the city stated.
Cost is $85 per week, the city said. There is also weekly extended care for an additional cost.
GMAC Summer Camp is for elementary school students in first through fifth grades and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 3- Aug. 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Cost is $70 per week. There is also weekly extended care for an additional cost.
Those interested can registration online at www.CityofNorthPort.com/camp. They can also register in person at the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
