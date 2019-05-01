SARASOTA — Sarasota County officials are hoping residents will get involved in composting to cut down on food waste.
It has scheduled a series of workshops for its residents.
The “Let’s Make Some Black Gold” workshops “will provide participants education on the basics and benefits of composting, including reducing the amount of waste generated while creating landscape-friendly mulch and other composting byproducts,” the county said in a news release.
UF IFAS Extension Sarasota County Agent Randy Penn will lead the home composting workshop, the news release states.
It will also keep continue its popular rain barrel workshop. It “teaches residents how to collect rain water and sells barrels for what the county pays.” That teams with “the composting workshops will offer attendees the option to purchase a GEOBIN-brand composting bin for the $25 cost to the county. Bin purchase is not required to attend, however.”
“The composting workshops are a great introduction for anyone looking to get started with home composting,” said Penn. “They’re also a great way to help reduce the amount of food and yard waste we dispose of in landfills.”
Officials said that Sarasota County residents put more than 275,000 tons of waste to landfills, according to data in the news release. It states about a quarter of it is “food waste, yard clippings, paper scraps and other organic material that could be composted.”
Sarasota County leaders have encouraged residents to reduce water use through rain barrels since 2009.
“Since then, residents have bought more 3,200 rain barrels, with the potential to capture more than 176,000 gallons of stormwater after each rain,” the county said. “That captured water then is used instead of potable water for irrigation needs.”
To register for a seat at “Let’s Make Some Black Gold,” visit ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com or call 941-861-5000.
