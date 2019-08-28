SARASOTA — It’s not as if they had a choice.
Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a consent order with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday that will eventually bring the county utilities department into compliance with the agency’s rules.
New Utilities Director Mike Mylett told commissioners the department has been in constant contact with FDEP weekly since receiving notice of violations from the agency in January.
Mylett was just confirmed to the position Tuesday morning after serving as interim director since April.
He replaced former Utilities Director Scott Schroyer, who abruptly left the county last spring following disclosure of a massive number of unauthorized spills from the county’s three wastewater treatment plants.
The consent order noted the county experienced 83 “unauthorized discharges” totaling 630 million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater since May 2018.
A majority of those spills were from the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility with the remainder coming from the Central County and Venice Gardens facilities.
Working with the agency, which had regulatory authority over these facilities, Mylett said he and his staff had “developed plans to move Utilities forward,” citing “specific milestones” contained in the consent order.
Those milestones all involve the Bee Ridge and Central County facilities.
A series of short-term fixes to use deep injection wells at Central County to accept reclaimed water from Bee Ridge have already been completed and certified, Mylett said.
An interim step prior to upgrading the Bee Ridge facility to an advanced wastewater treatment plant will be the completion of an aquifer recharge well system at Bee Ridge by June 2023.
By December 2025, Mylett said, Utilities must have the long-term fix, the conversion to advanced wastewater treatment, completed.
Commissioners have already authorized staff to move forward with this project, which carries an estimated cost of $157 million. Mylett said solicitations to design the facility had already been issued.
Once the county converts Bee Ridge to advanced treatment standards, which are already in place in the cities of Venice and Sarasota, it will reduce the release of harmful nutrients to less than 3 percent.
The one troubling aspect of the consent decree, mentioned by Commissioner Christian Ziegler, was inclusion of a “stipulated penalties matrix” for future unauthorized spills while the consent order remains in place.
“These ongoing fines are a concern to me,” Ziegler said. “Whatever we can do to mitigate them … we must be much more proactive.”
To that, Commissioner Alan Maio said he understood the county would be much more active in seeking recoupment from anyone who caused damage to Utilities infrastructure.
Mylett confirmed that, saying the department was already working with Risk Management to address that.
The consent order also imposes fines of $624,800 for past violations, which the county can satisfy by completion of an in-kind project. Mylett said a project has been proposed to the agency which it has under consideration.
“They don’t want our money,” Mylett said. “They want us to improve our facility.”
FDEP required the county to approve the consent order by Sept. 9.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.