SARASOTA - Mike Mylett has been named the new director of Sarasota County's Public Utilities Department.
The county noted Mylett has worked with Sarasota County since 2000.
He has served "in a variety of roles within public utilities, including division manager of water and wastewater starting in 2018, until his appointment to interim director in April," the county said in a news release.
Commissioner Charles Hines said Mylett has worked hard as interim director.
"I appreciate his willingness to step up and take on this challenge," Hines said in the news release.
Mylett has a bachelor's degree in public health from Indiana University and a master's degree in business administration from Weber University.
Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis credited Mylett's experience and dedication.
"Mike brings the knowledge to make the necessary recommendations to our administration team and the county commission on how to improve our public utilities system," Lewis said in the news release. "He was the logical choice to lead the department."
Mylett said he wants to concentrate on water quality and utility infrastructure.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community and leading the knowledgeable staff within all divisions of public utilities," Mylett said in the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.