SARASOTA — Officials are giving early reminders to area residents that hurricane season starts June 1.
A hurricane expo recently happened in Venice; another is slated to take place in Charlotte County later this month.
Sarasota County officials sent out a news release on Friday warning people to start paying attention to the weather and their personal needs and well-being.
“It’s an important time for you to take precautions for hazardous weather and ensure their disaster supply kits are complete,” a news release states. “Knowing the risk, getting prepared, and staying informed are just a few steps you can take to get ready for hurricane season.”
The news release noted several blueprints for being safe, including for people to know their risks.
“Hurricane evacuation maps have been updated,” it said.
Those maps can be looked at online to see what evacuation plan you are in, it said.
It notes that — just because a home isn’t within site of water — doesn’t mean it can’t be susceptible to storm surge.
“The updated hurricane evacuation levels and storm surge maps are available online by visiting scgov.net/beprepared,” it said.
It notes preparation is always crucial.
“As the storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready. Take action now to be prepared for hurricane season,” it states. “Make sure your family has an evacuation plan, communications plan and a disaster kit.”
The kit should have supplies “to last each person a minimum of three days.”
The county notes the phrase “the first 72 are on you,” noting that first-responders can have a difficult time getting to people who remain during a hurricane.
“Resources and support may not be available within the first 72 hours of a storm, depending on its severity,” it said.
Keeping up to date on the situations are also important — especially making sure it’s a trusted source.
“If you haven’t signed up already for CodeRED Alerts or for Sarasota County emergency newsletter, residents are strongly encouraged to do so now,” it states.
People can sign-up by visiting scgov.net under the Emergency Services page.
Along with that, social media for Sarasota County include Facebook pages and Twitter accounts along with trusted local media.
More information is available at www.scgov.net/beprepared or by calling Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
