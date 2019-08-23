VENICE - A Brandon woman and a Venice man who calls himself a "nursery worker" both face charges involving a 2-month-old baby in their care.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Aug. 20 when a child was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with brain trauma along with a broken leg and bruised arm.
Eric James Miller 26, of Venice, was arrested in the 300 block of Havana Road in Venice on Friday morning.
Carly Ann Brian, 24, of Brandon, was arrested Friday morning as well. The location of her arrest was redacted in the probable cause affidavit from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
While Miller calls himself a "nursery worker" on the arrest sheet, he also labels himself a groundsman for a Venice plant store.
According to the probable cause affidavit from a Sarasota County Sheriff's Special Victim's Unit, a woman brought her 2-month-old child to the St. Petersburg children's hospital Aug. 20 "with significant injuries."
The heavily redacted report states Miller and Bryan live together and were caring for the baby.
A medical examination showed the child "sustained a textbook high force grasp injury to her arm and bruising to the buttock... after further examination ... additional medical evidence of abusive head trauma indicative of shaken baby syndrome was discovered."
A spiral fracture of the left leg was also found.
A pediatric physician who specializes in child abuse "determined all of the child's injuries were as a result of child abuse."
Miller and Bryan were both interviewed and "stated they have no idea how the injuries ... could have happened and did not recognize the severity of the injuries to the child."
The child remains in the care of All Children's Hospital.
