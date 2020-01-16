NORTH PORT — Mike Farley has never met a piece of furniture he believed couldn't be improved.
Farley and his wife Judy own Reclaimed Living, a shop specializing in buying old furniture and improving the pieces. The 2,000-square-foot shop at 12713 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port, has just opened.
"We haven't even set up our grand opening yet," Judy Farley said. "But it's a nice store space and already people are starting to discover us."
The Farleys, who are both artists, have been in the business for more than four years, traveling around the state and visiting estate sales, open houses and second-hand shops.
Once they find a quality old piece that may be out of style, Mike goes to work.
"The back of the shop is our workshop and our painting area," he said. "If the furniture is of good quality, it can be repurposed and end up looking great."
Until opening the shop on Tamiami Trail, the couple traveled to craft shows, selling furniture along with Mike's pictures of sailboats.
"We have done well," he said. "Hey, we have enough to eat and the light bill is paid."
Mike said while the North Port area has a lot of consignment furniture stores, Reclaimed Living takes the pieces and makes them better. "Not many people do that," he said. "They just resell what they bring in."
With the store now open, the couple can now take on custom-building projects and specific assignments.
When will the grand opening take place?
"It's still under discussion," Judy said with a smile. "We still have a few shows left to do but we will do our best to get the work out. We are aiming for late this month."
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com.
