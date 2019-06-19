NORTH PORT - Longtime North Port resident Alice White read her new children's book "The Adventures of Cowboy Jake" during toddler time/storytime at Shannon Staub Public Library a week ago.

White, who leads People for Trees and other environmental programs in the city, will read from the story at 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on July 1 at North Port Public Library.

Along with reading, she sang and played guitar, leading a sing-a-long with children and their parents/caregivers, who accompanied her with small percussion instruments.

Those who attended the free event were able to create a cowboy hat craft to take home.

More information on the two North Port libraries are on Page 4. More photos from the June 13 event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport

