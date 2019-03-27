BRADENTON — Manatee County child protection services investigator Gwendolena Fernandez was supposed to be working last December when detectives serving a search warrant found her at her boyfriend’s home, just after arresting him on murder and other charges, according to an internal affairs report.
Fernandez was allowed to have a seat outside as detectives searched the home. Her cellphones, including one issued her by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, were seized.
Fernandez didn’t report any of this to a supervisor until nearly 12 hours later after the sheriff’s office had already been informed by North Port Police Department of her involvement in their investigation, according to an investigation.
Fernandez’s boyfriend, convicted felon Juan Jose Salazar Diaz, 21, was charged with shooting and killing Tyren Anthony Kinard, also known as Londonn Moore, a 21-year-old transgender Port Charlotte resident Sept. 8.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s general orders, employees are barred from associating with a convicted felon unless they are an immediate family member.
Fernandez resigned her job Jan. 8, amid the internal affairs investigation of whether she knew she was dating a convicted felon; whether she failed to promptly notify her supervisors of her involvement in the murder investigation; whether she lied to detectives handling the murder probe; and whether she lied to her supervisor in Manatee County about her connection to the case.
The internal affairs investigation found no evidence Fernandez knew her boyfriend was a suspect in a homicide or that he was a convicted felon.
Investigators did conclude Fernandez, who police consider to be neither a suspect nor a witness in the homicide, lied to detectives with the North Port Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office when they arrived at her boyfriend’s home on the morning of Dec. 19, according to the report.
Had she not resigned, Fernandez could have been fired.
While investigating Salazar Diaz as part of the killing, detectives realized Fernandez’s sheriff’s office-issued vehicle had been seen at a known drug house in Port Charlotte in early October. According to the internal affairs report, detectives did not see who had driven the car to the home.
Meanwhile, Salazar Diaz is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and grand theft auto in connection to the fatal shooting of Kinard, who was known on social media platforms as Londonn Moore.
The victim’s body was found on Sept. 8 near the intersection of Red Oak Road and Sawyer Circle in North Port. A pack of cigarettes found nearby had blood from the victim and fingerprints identified as belonging to Salazar Diaz.
The victim’s car was found near Salazar Diaz’s home, with a glove inside that had the suspect’s fingerprints and victim’s blood, detectives said.
Police have not released a motive for the killing.
