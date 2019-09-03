Renaissance at the West Villages hosted its first newly formed craft club class recently in the community’s clubhouse.

This month’s craft was painting a clay flower pot, with paints and brushes supplied.

Residents were asked to bring a pot not bigger than 6 inches in height, or could purchase one from fellow resident Margaret Hayes, who hosted the program.

Future craft club activities include Christmas and greeting card making, sachets and other handmade items for residents to make.

For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.

