Nancy Ferenacz of the Renaissance community of Wellen Park hosted a two-part card-making class recently in the community's clubhouse for residents interested in making cards using various supplies including die-cutting and embossing equipment, embellishing their handmade creations with a variety of markers, gems, glitter and stickers.
Crafting cards at Renaissance
- SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
