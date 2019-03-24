NORTH PORT - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened as thousands of people were leaving the inaugural game at CoolToday Park in North Port's West Villages.
The wreck does not initially appear to be related to game traffic, according to a news release from North Port Police.
It happened about 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.
"Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies were manning traffic control as patrons of the Atlanta Braves game were exiting the stadium area," North Port Police said in a late Sunday statement. "At the time of the crash, traffic was halted by deputies on US 41 so vehicles could exit West Villages Parkway. A single vehicle heading south bound on US 41 failed to slow. The vehicle, which appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped in front of it on US 41."
That wreck created a "chain reacting" involving three other vehicles - including an unmanned motorcycles of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department.
The crash killed one person whose name was not immediately related.
"The deceased individual was an occupant of the initial vehicle struck," authorities said. "The driver of the initial vehicle struck was also flown by air in critical condition."
