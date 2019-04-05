NORTH PORT — A two-car collision seriously injured three people and tied up early morning commuters on Thursday morning.

The collision, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of Tamiami Trail, took place at 7:36 a.m. and took police nearly 90 minutes to clear.

Southbound traffic into North Port was backed up to River Road at one point.

A helicopter was used to take one victim to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the victims as Linda Massey, 70, of North Port; and Connie Salton, 54 and Peter Salton, 69 of North Port.

According to the police report, Massey was traveling north on Palm Harbor Drive and proceeded past a stop sign.

Her car was struck by the Salton vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on U.S. 41.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

