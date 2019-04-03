I-75 tractor trailer flip

A blown right tire caused a trailer to flip on I-75 late Monday afternoon in North Port. The crash caused delays between Sumter Boulevard and River Road as Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

 SUN PHOTO BY TOM HARMENING

NORTH PORT — A one-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 tied up traffic in both directions for several hours Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol officers report a northbound gravel truck blew a right tire while traveling in the center lane of the three lane highway and then spun and struck a bridge railing and flipped over the top of the railing.

At that point, the trailer separated from the cab of the truck, according to the report.

The truck then rolled onto the grassy shoulder and lost its load of sand.

The driver of the truck, identified as Jose Arjono, 33, of Bonita Springs, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition on Tuesday morning.

Arjono is facing citations of failure to maintain control of the vehicle and not using a seat belt.

At 5 p.m. Monday, northbound traffic was backed up to the Sumter Boulevard exit, while southbound traffic was stopped at the River Road exit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments