NORTH PORT — A one-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 tied up traffic in both directions for several hours Monday.
Florida Highway Patrol officers report a northbound gravel truck blew a right tire while traveling in the center lane of the three lane highway and then spun and struck a bridge railing and flipped over the top of the railing.
At that point, the trailer separated from the cab of the truck, according to the report.
The truck then rolled onto the grassy shoulder and lost its load of sand.
The driver of the truck, identified as Jose Arjono, 33, of Bonita Springs, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition on Tuesday morning.
Arjono is facing citations of failure to maintain control of the vehicle and not using a seat belt.
At 5 p.m. Monday, northbound traffic was backed up to the Sumter Boulevard exit, while southbound traffic was stopped at the River Road exit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.