Several crashes along Interstate 75 in Sarasota County clogged the road Wednesday morning and resulted in at least one wreck with injuries.
The first wreck involved a pool maintenance truck near Mile Marker 203, which is between State Road 681 near Laurel and into south Sarasota.
That wreck caused a leak of chlorine and muriatic acid, which resulted in a shutdown of both northbound and southbound I-75, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
By 9 a.m., that wreckage was cleaned up, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, but two more crashes occurred.
A second crash took place around Mile Marker 199 at State Road 681.
Authorities say that crash led to a call for BayFlight, which is used for traumatic injuries to airlift patients from a wreck.
There was also a third crash at Mile Marker 195 near Jacaranda Boulevard.
No one was injured in that wreck, authorities said.
