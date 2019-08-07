I-75

A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows Interstate 75 slowed near Mile Marker 197 on Wednesday morning. 

Several crashes along Interstate 75 in Sarasota County have clogged the road Wednesday morning and resulted in at least one wreck with injuries.

The first wreck involved a pool maintenance truck near Mile Marker 203, which is between State Road 681 near Laurel and into south Sarasota. 

That wreck caused a leaking of chlorine and muriatic acid which caused a shutdown of both northbound and southbound I-75, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

By 9 a.m., that wreckage was cleaned up, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, but two more crashes have occurred. 

A second crash took place at about Mile Marker 199, back at State Road 681. 

Authorities say that crash has led to a call for BayFlight, which is used for traumatic injuries to airlift patients from a wreck. 

There has also been a third crash, this one at Mile Marker 195 near Jacaranda Boulevard. No injuries were involved in that wreck, authorities said. 

