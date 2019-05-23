NORTH PORT - The ninth annual North Port High School Percussion Ensemble Concert took place May 7, at the Performing Arts Center.

The guest artist was Lalo Davila, a renowned percussionist known around the world.

Davila is a professor of percussion studies whose music has been featured in TV shows like "So You Think You Can Dance," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," movies like " McFarland USA and "The Equalizer" along with PlayStation games like "Black Ops III" and "Star Wars - Knights of the Republic."

He has also composed music for television shows, including "Prison Break," "Burn Notice" and "Drop Dead Diva."

Lorianne Alegria was the director of the night.

