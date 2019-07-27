^pBy Erin Carter

For The Sun

Check out our creation station during Open Lab on Thursday. Make your very own project using our 3-D printer, Glowforge, or Cricut!

Saturday, July 27

Yoga for Beginners, 10:30 a.m.- noon Upa Yoga is a good starting point for those who are new to yoga, and it can be used as a preparation for other yoga practices. it is a simple and effective program created to activate your joints and muscles. Each 90-minute session is designed for all levels.

Monday, July 29

Chess Club, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. All ages and skill levels are welcome! Registration is recommended.

Tuesday, July 30

Lego Club, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.

Teen Advisory Board, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Join the Teen Advisory Board to make a difference at your local library and get community service hours. Make decisions about upcoming teen events, the Teen Zone, and the YA collection. Snacks will be provided. All in grades 6-12 are welcome to join.

Wednesday, July 31

Partners in Play, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.

Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.

Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Yak and Yarn, 10 - 11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.

Baby Time, 10 - 10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.

Toddler Time, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.

Story Time, 11 - 11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.

Open Lab in the Creation Station, Noon - 8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3-D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. A library staff member will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup. All ages welcome.

Erin Carter is a reference librarian for Shannon Staub Public Library.^p

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments