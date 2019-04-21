ENGLEWOOD — A discrimination lawsuit filed against Sarasota County by an Englewood church may come to a quick end if county commissioners agree during their meeting Tuesday in Sarasota.
According to a memo to commissioners from County Attorney Rick Elbrecht, his office has been in discussions with attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the church, and have drafted a settlement to resolve the matter.
Last month, Alliance attorneys filed the lawsuit in federal court in Tampa on behalf of Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene alleging discrimination for the commissioners’ denial of a special exception that would have increased the number of students at the church’s school to 90.
Commissioners denied the application for the special exception following a public hearing in November.
Since then the church has also amassed $40,000 in fines levied by Sarasota County Code Enforcement for having more than 25 students at the school.
According to Elbrecht’s memo, the proposed settlement calls for the commission to hold a new hearing on the church’s application within 60 days, and if it is approved, the county would reimburse the church almost $10,406 it paid in fees for the previous application.
The county would also release the $40,000 in code enforcement liens and pay $20,000 in attorney fees to the Alliance.
In return, the church would dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning they could not file it again, if commissioners approve the request after the second public hearing.
In the event that commissioners approve the settlement but deny the special exception again, Elbrecht notes that “litigation would continue,” according to the memo.
The lawsuit claims discrimination based upon several federal and state statutes, and the First and Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The church is located on West Green Street near residential areas. During the November public hearing, several residents complained about the additional traffic and other impacts allowing the special exception would have on their neighborhoods.
Commissioners voted 4-1 with Commissioner Charles Hines dissenting to deny the request saying they felt the location was not the proper place for a larger school.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941- 861-5000.
