The fifth annual San Pedro Community Festival took place over the weekend at at the San Pedro Catholic Church grounds.
Patrons enjoyed carnival food, live entertainment, carnival rides, drawings for cash and prizes, children’s games and vendors.
For more photographs from the weekend, visit www.northportsun.com.
