NORTH PORT — North Port officials announced Friday there would be a closing of the volleyball courts at a popular park starting Monday.
The courts at Dallas White Park are set to be closed Monday through Wednesday.
The closing is for “the installation of brand-new volleyball posts and nets,” the city Parks & Recreation Department announced.
It said courts should reopen by Wednesday night for regular play.
For more information, call 941-429-7275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.