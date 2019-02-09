DAR seeks new members in North Port

NORTH PORT — In 2015, the Hickory Bluff Chapter for the Daughters of the American Revolution began in Port Charlotte, including a few North Port members.
It is renewing its look for North Port residents who want to be a part of the organization.
To be eligible, there needs to be proof of ancestry of those who were in service of the American Revolution.
There are many avenues of service, anywhere from being a part of the Colonial Army to serving as a farmer. There are more ways that others saved the early American cause other than just fighting, DAR officials note.
The group meets every second Thursday of every month through May during season only. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
On Jan. 29, the chapter had a meeting at the North Port Public Library, where basic information was given out in hopes of new members joining. A total of 11 people attended with interest in DAR.
“I’ve been wanting to join DAR but had been overwhelmed with the process and not sure where to start,” said attendee Kelly Stinefast. “It was great to learn where to start and have someone to help.”
Carole Cornell, regent of the Myakka Chapter in Venice, also said that there is a sense of sisterhood among the ladies who become active participants in the work of DAR.
“It’s a place of where lifelong friendships are created while serving within the objectives of our society. I have been a member for 41 years and I still learn new things about our state and national goals, it never gets old to me,” Cornell said.
This month, the Hickory Bluff Chapter will have a DNA research speaker. Sometimes they have re-enactors, or any other speakers for the meetings.
Allen said DAR is about patriotism, historic preservation, and education.
“My passion is the education,” Allen said.
The chapter adopted a classroom at Neil Armstrong Elementary School and funded a teacher’s classroom library. Each student in the class got to take a book home to keep.
It’s a tradition for the group to do some kind of bigger community service on the organization’s anniversary.
The group also purchased a historical marker at Hickory Bluff Cemetery and built a butterfly garden.
Allen’s aunt and uncle inspired her to become part of the DAR, when they got her interested in genealogy.
“It’s very exciting especially when members get inducted. All the time spent getting their genealogy together and getting their records and when they finally get that national number, the excitement that you see flow out of them is infectious,” Allen said.
