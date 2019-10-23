With the diamond being the symbol of 60th anniversary, North Port Parks & Rec hosted it's annual "Sweetheart Ball" with a diamond theme Friday at the George Mullen Activity Center. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures spent the evening with the young ladies dancing, eating and making great memories. Food was donated by Zios, and an ice cream bar made the perfect dessert. The Kiwanis Club donated the flowers for the girls. The event was a full capacity with 150 in attendance.
