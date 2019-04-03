NORTH PORT — Davidson and Van Salisbury play in the North Port Youth Basketball Inc. 10-11 age group championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Morgan Family Center.
Both teams won semifinal games Saturday, but in different fashion.
Davidson, which had the top seed going into the playoffs, jumped out fast from the start and routed Metts 50-25. Van Salisbury defeated Oluewu 30-16, but the game was close for the first three quarters.
Van Salisbury only led 20-16 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Oluewu 10-0 in the final quarter. Cameron Provost led the winners’ attack with 11 points and did a good job rebounding and playing defense. The teams were tied at 6-6 at the end of the first quarter and the game remained close until the early fourth quarter.
“We did a good job putting the pressure on in the final quarter,” said Van Salisbury coach George Van Salisbury. “That was a big key.”
“We played hard,” said Oluewu coach Fatimoh Oluewu. “But we were missing some players who had to go to a football game (North Port Youth Athletic Club games in Naples) and that hurt.”
Davidson has been outstanding all season and Saturday was no different. They scored 361 points and only gave up 194 in the regular season, a point differential of 167, by far the most in the division. Landon Davidson led the winners with 21 points and Caleb Cruz added 15 points.
“Our defense and pressure was outstanding,” said Davidson coach Bobby Davidson. “We split with Van Salisbury during the regular season. Both games were close.”
In the 14-17 age group, Mendez outscored 60-50 and Kline edged Reichel 52-48. Mendez controlled the game most of the way. Mendez and Kline will play at 1:30 p.m. for the championship. Mendez finished first in the regular season with an 8-1 record and Kline tied for third place with a 4-4 record. Reichel was second in the regular season with a 6-3 record.
Wax rolled over Metts 41-23 and Guerreiro nipped Bieniek 37-36 in the 12-13 division semifinals. They will play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Max and Bieniek tied for first in the regular season with 7-2 records.
Registration for the summer league began March 20 and will last to May 15. There is a $75 fee per player. There are no playoffs following the summer league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.