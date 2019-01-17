NORTH PORT — Ed Davis is worried North Port may lose control of its destiny.
Davis is set to be honored today at the North Port Area Chamber’s 33rd annual meeting.
The annual meeting — which includes the State of the City given by North Port City Manager Pete Lear — begins at 11:30 a.m. today at Suncoast Technical College.
Davis will be a focal point of the event as well. He said it’s time for the area to dictate its terms for growth.
“If not, others — like developers — will do it for us,” Davis said. “Southwestern Florida is undergoing a wave of growth and North Port is right in the middle of it ...So the question is, who sets the terms of that growth?”
Davis spent much of his career in the landscaping business in Kentucky, California and Pennsylvania.
Shortly after arriving in North Port from Pennsylvania in 2006, Davis saw there was a need to help area entrepreneurs start their businesses.
Working with the city and the chamber, Ed set up Saturday workshops on the fundamental of business. Each of the four workshops drew an average of 30 participants.
“But after they ended, we decided we had to do more for these people,” he said. “We came up with a ‘Entrepreneurial Academy’ in 2009.”
Davis said 71 people graduated from the academy and approximately 38 of those are still running their own businesses today.
He then established Lunch & Learn meetings, which continue today. In addition, Davis is a certified SCORE — originally Senior Core of Retired Executives — mentor, writer of a business column every other Tuesday in Sun newspapers. He is also an adjunct professor in business.
“I stay busy,” he said. “And I am a marketing person. I believe there is a clear need for North Port to get on the radar screen of economic development professionals around the nation. We polled them recently and found most had not even heard about this area.
“Why don’t we bring them in, show them around, have a listening session and see what their needs are? Then we’ll know what they need and, just as important, they will know about North Port.”
