NORTH PORT – Jamie Pratt lived in the woods in North Port. She stayed in parks in Venice. She spent nights in condemned houses and foreclosed homes. She slept anywhere she could.
Pratt spent most days with others who were homeless, some of whom also had a drug addiction. Pratt was addicted to marijuana and spice, also known as synthetic marijuana, which she said was the hardest to quit.
“It’s bad stuff,” she said. “It got me hooked. It made it so I could deal with life. It made me feel numb, like I just could sleep through anything and I would just try and get high so I could sleep through the day, sleep through the night. Every time I’d wake up I was just hoping something would be different and it never was.”
Once a week, she rode a bus from Bradenton to North Port. Each time, she camped in the woods for three days, so she could see her son for one hour.
The 4-year-old came accompanied by a Department of Children and Families worker. The three met in a library, where Pratt played and read books with her son.
Her favorite thing to do in that hour was give him hugs.
“I wanted him to know that Mommy is always there no matter what, even if I can’t see him for a long time,” she said. “It made me feel that they were trying to work with me, not against me. It allowed me to keep somewhat of a bond with my son because when you’re away for that long they lose that connection a little bit, so it was very important that I got to keep that bond with him and that he knew that Mom loves him.”
DCF helped her overcome homelessness and addiction, she said. After two years spent living apart, she was reunited with her son.
In May, the DCF office in North Port – and the only one in the area – will close.
Between November 2017 and November 2018, a total of 14,553 clients were serviced in the North Port lobby, according to data provided by Natalie Harrell, DCF communications director for the Suncoast region. Harrell said the North Port office will close due to a decrease in clients serviced in the lobby. The number of clients was 1,139 in November 2017, compared with 862 in November 2018.
DCF offices in Port Charlotte and Venice closed and relocated to North Port in 2014. Come next spring, the nearest DCF office will be in Sarasota, about a 50-minute drive from the North Port location. But for many who already struggle to find transportation to the local office, this leaves them nearly a three-hour bus ride away.
For Charlotte County residents, the closest office will be in Fort Myers.
Harrell declined the Sun’s repeated requests to speak to a DCF employee from the North Port office.
Steve Leclerc, executive director of HOPE for North Port, said many people in crisis are living in a fog and have a hard time processing what needs to get done.
HOPE for North Port is a nonprofit organization providing services, volunteers and financial resources to organizations serving the poor and marginalized, according to its website.
He said having someone to guide them allows them to find the services they need quicker.
“A lot of people that are walking in the office need to know that somebody there is going to hear their problem and hopefully guide them through it,” Leclerc said. “People need to be needed. That’s what we find out a lot here. A lot of people know what some of their solutions already are, they just need to be guided through them and encouraged to act on them.”
Pratt was diagnosed with depression when she was 9. She was a month shy of turning 28 when she was Baker Acted for having suicidal thoughts soon after her mother died. DCF gave her an ultimatum: Leave her parents’ home – the only place she had ever lived – or have her son removed from the home. She chose to leave.
She then became homeless for four months. She was indigent for nearly two years, staying in places like a halfway house to fight her four-year drug addiction.
DCF advised her to go to First Step of Sarasota Inc., a drug addiction treatment center in Sarasota, and later worked to find her a home in North Port.
She was at First Step of Sarasota Inc. for five months, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. She then moved into a halfway house for another five months.
During her last month, she found Section 8 housing in North Port. She was reunited with her son just two months after moving in. Pratt said she was grateful to her DCF worker, who offered support during her most trying times.
“She told me what I was doing wrong, but she never made me feel like a bad person,” Pratt said. “She always encouraged me. They don’t want you to feel like you’re drowning or in it alone.”
North Port will have three community partner service sites DCF clients can visit if they need assistance, including the North Port Division of Social Services, Face of Hope Foundation and North Port Goodwill Goodneighbor Center.
Face of Hope Foundation will be the only assisted service site in the city. Staff will be able to answer questions and assist clients in submitting their application and checking its status, Harrell said. The other two community partner locations will be self-service sites.
Princess Mitchell, a volunteer case manager for HOPE for North Port, said she believes finding transportation to the DCF office in Sarasota or a community partner location in North Port will be a main concern for DCF clients.
HOPE for North Port may only sometimes be able to provide bus passes. Mitchell said clients would run into the same issue with other organizations in the community.
“Most of the people that I run into will either say, ‘We can’t get there,’” Mitchell said. “Some of them don’t have money, some of them have some money, but use it for something else, unfortunately. All we can do is give them advice here, the legwork is up to them, if they want to, or we can refer them to agencies that might be able to help, but we can’t guarantee them and say, ‘Well, it’s 100 percent.’”
DCF does not provide transportation services and will only schedule appointments with clients who need to verify their identity in-person, Harrell said. All services can be completed online at myflorida.com/accessflorida and by phone at 1-866-762-2237.
Mitchell said transportation issues may also lower self-esteem among homeless individuals who already lack confidence in themselves. She said this may cause some to give up on looking for assistance.
“It falls back on that individual of how much do they really want – I mean, how important is your life to follow through the other steps even though there may be complications,” Mitchell said. “If a person doesn’t want to do it and say, ‘Oh, that’s too far, I can’t make it,’ then they’re not going to do it.”
For Pratt and other clients, the office is dependable.
“We want something reliable,” Pratt said. “We want something that’s going to be there and be stable and not go anywhere. We want something that doesn’t have set hours, you can just walk in and take care of what you need to take care of no matter what it is.”
She said DCF workers give people hope, allowing them to receive the help they need.
“A lot of us just want that friendly person to smile at us and say, ‘Hello,’ and tell us, ‘It’s going to be OK,’ or if we’re having a hard time on the computer put a hand on our shoulder to help us calm down and refocus because we can’t refocus ourselves,” she said. “And that makes a big difference.”
Two years ago, Pratt’s DCF case was closed. DCF helped her recover from addiction and escape homelessness.
For the first time in her life, she was able to give her son his own room.
“It made me feel like I’m going to be able to be a good mother,” Pratt said. “I’m going to be able to be a good support to my son. I’m going to be able to raise him well, to be a good boy, to be a gentlemen, to be a productive member of society. He’s not going to have to suffer some of the things I had to suffer.”
