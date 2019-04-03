NORTH PORT — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an alleged incident involving a baby who was severely burned at a North Port daycare center a week ago, according to Sarasota County officials.
Elizabeth Amsalem called police to report that her 10-month-old son, who was seated in a high chair, spilled boiling water on his arm after reaching over to a counter and knocking down a crockpot on March 26, North Port police said.
According to the report, Amsalem was told it was an accident.
A police report shows the alleged incident occurred at Achievements Learning Center on Bobcat Trail in North Port.
A woman who answered the phone at the center Friday afternoon declined to comment, and other efforts to obtain comments from someone at the facility on Monday were also unsuccessful.
Achievements Learning Center is accredited through the National Accreditation Commission for preschools, according to its website. It said it cares for children from Charlotte and Sarasota counties at its North Port campus. It opened in September 2001. It serves children from 8 weeks to 5 years old.
Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said the department’s criminal investigations division will look into the incident and assist DCF with its investigation.
G. Steve Huard, spokesman for the Department of Health in Sarasota, said he could not discuss details of the DCF investigation.
Amsalem said she has reached out to an attorney following the incident, according to the North Port Police report.
Sarah Norris, a family friend, said the baby was taken to the burn unit of a Tampa hospital.
“It was so stressful to see how bad it was,” Norris said. “My blood pressure skyrocketed.”
Norris said she stopped taking her 3-year-old son to the daycare center.
