SARASOTA – As the Sarasota Film Festival nears its 21st year, middle- and high-schoolers in the region now have more time to register for its first REEL TALK! Student Film Contest.
Students at North Port’s high school and its middle schools are being encouraged to consider entering.
The registration deadline has been extended until Friday, Jan. 18.
Students who enter will produce public service announcements and participate in a film making boot camp set for on Saturday, Jan. 26.
The contest, which was created through a partnership between the Sarasota Film Festival and Sarasota County Schools, aims to encourage positive social and digital media use for students, according to a news release.
Students will compete to have their PSAs aired on TV and will also have the opportunity to earn scholarships.
There will be one grand prize winner and an entry prize for each grade level. The public will be given the chance to vote for a People’s Choice winner.
The Sarasota Film Festival will give students access to behind-the-scenes filmmakers, film showcases and special screenings, according to the release.
PSAs will be due Monday, Feb. 11. The People’s Choice winner will be announced Thursday, March 7 and the official contest winners will be announced Thursday, April 4.
The Sarasota Film Festival will run from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14.
Students can register by visiting https://sarasotafilmfestival.com/reeltalk.
