NORTH PORT — Mayor Debbie McDowell is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the 9th annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
In return for pledging to be "water wise," residents can win $3,000 toward their home utility payments, water-saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes. Plus, one lucky charity from a winning city will receive a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for the community.
The annual challenge ends Monday. It's a nonprofit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.
Last year, North Port placed third in the nation among cities of similar size. Residents from more than 3,800 cities in all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 3 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 79.9 million pounds, and prevent more than 177,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds.
