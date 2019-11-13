NORTH PORT — Commissioner Debbie McDowell is the new mayor of North Port, which includes West Villages.
City commissioners voted unanimously to select McDowell, who was been the city’s vice mayor for the past year, near the end of Tuesday’s commission meeting. It will be her first term as mayor.
Commissioner Jill Luke was selected as vice mayor. It is her first time as vice mayor.
Facing the end of his term as a city commissioner, Chris Hanks stepped aside as mayor. Hanks will continue as a commissioner until his term on the commission ends in June, 2020. He has announced he is running for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission next year.
Nearly 75 people showed up and registered to address the panel to express thanks to Hanks for his service. The group, wearing red shirts and with some sporting Hanks’ signature black cowboy hats, filled half of the commission chambers.
“Oh, wow,” Hanks said. “Is this really happening? I mean, really?”
No vapes for minors
In other action, the commission voted to move ahead with an ordinance that would ban the sale of tobacco products and vaping materials in the city to people under 21.
The commission agreed that some alterations to the restrictions would have to be discussed further. The vote was 4-1, with Commission Vanessa Carusone casting the dissenting vote.
The panel also voted unanimously to send a letter to the Sarasota County School Board, urging them to consider closing area schools on Veterans’ Day. The schools remained open this year. Many schools, including North Port’s elementary schools, plan special Veterans Day programs or teach students about the sacrifices service members made for the country.
The commission also voted to remain in a class action lawsuit against opioid makers. More than 35,000 cities across the country are part of the suit.
