As Hurricane Dorian trudges toward Florida, the Sarasota County School District has yet to make a decision on school closings.
District officials announced that all Friday school operations will proceed normally. Classes, after-school activities, and sports are set to take place as planned.
The district also has yet to make a decision on opening area schools as shelters during the storm.
District spokeswoman Tracey Beeker said the district hopes to reach decisions no later than Friday and will issue a statement once it receives final direction from the county.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.