As Hurricane Dorian trudges toward Florida, the Sarasota County School District has yet to make a decision on school closings. 

District officials announced that all Friday school operations will proceed normally. Classes, after-school activities, and sports are set to take place as planned.

The district also has yet to make a decision on opening area schools as shelters during the storm. 

District spokeswoman Tracey Beeker said the district hopes to reach decisions no later than Friday and will issue a statement once it receives final direction from the county.

This story will be updated. 

