VENICE — In NASA parlance, it’s “go” or “no go” for Sarasota County Area Transit on Tuesday.
A year and a half after Sarasota County commissioners authorized county staff to begin exploring the nuances of privatizing the county’s bus service, commissioners are set to discuss the matter during the afternoon session of their regular monthly meeting in Venice.
If they decide to proceed, which is one of four options before the board, county staff would then begin negotiations on a contract with Transdev of Lombard, Illinois, the winning bidder after a months-long solicitation process in late 2018.
Other options presented by Rob Lewis, the interim director of SCAT, include resoliciting bids, canceling the solicitation and hold another workshop to discuss options, or deciding against privatizing the bus service.
The latter option is one endorsed by the local union representing SCAT employees, according to a recent story in the Sarasota Herald Tribune. The local union fears for the fate of its members if the service is privatized, although commissioners have stressed in past discussions that any contract with a service provider must protect SCAT employees.
First Transit and Keolis joined Transdev as the top-ranked contenders for the county’s bus service with Transdev achieving the highest ranking of the three firms.
Ironically, Transdev is responsible for spurring the latest but most serious round of conversations about privatizing the bus service, which has been considered but never acted upon over the years.
Two years ago, the company pitched the idea to Sarasota and Manatee County officials of creating a regional bus service by merging their two public bus systems.
Because it was an unsolicited proposal that did not come through a procurement process, neither county pursued the request at the time.
During a joint meeting with the Manatee commissioners last year, the idea of a merger and privatization was discussed, but Manatee did not express interest in proceeding with the idea.
Following that meeting Sarasota commissioners decided to go it alone and explore privatization.
According to county documents, a private firm would assume control of the entire bus system including maintenance, while county staff would perform contract management and performance reviews. County commissioners would continue to set policy for the system including fares, major service changes and service levels.
Lewis did not make a recommendation to commissioners regarding any of the options.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice and again Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
