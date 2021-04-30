The IslandWalk community in Wellen Park has a stress-relieving craft program that has become quite popular as of recently. Diamond painting, a combination of cross stitch and paint by numbers, uses thousands of tiny resin "diamonds," by applying them to a coded, adhesive canvas to create a shimmering art piece. The first class began April 7, implemented by resident Ivy Podolak, who started diamond painting herself in December 2020. Classes are held every Wednesday between 12:30-2 p.m., in the community's clubhouse, with guidance, instruction and some supplies available for practice.
Decorating with diamonds
- SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
