NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of an apparently suicidal man in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night involving the North Port Police Department.
"Officers with the North Port Police Department responded around 8:30 p.m. to 1901 Mossy Oak Drive for a report of a man making suicidal threats and possible gunshots," said Megan Krahe, spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "When NPPD arrived on scene, they located the suspect in the driveway of his residence. The suspect reached for a handgun in his waistband and pointed it at two officers, causing them to fire their agency-issued weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene."
The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Howard Owens, 47. Officers notified his next-of-kin.
"Preliminary investigation revealed Owens previously stated he wanted officers to shoot him and threatened to use a firearm to force them to do so." Krahe said. "No one else was injured during the incident."
Mossy Oak Drive is off Pan American Boulevard near Spring Haven Drive and close to Glenallen Elementary School and Narramore Sports Complex.
Authorities said the investigation continues. - This story will be updated.
