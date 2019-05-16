SARASOTA — With the approval of the Sarasota County commissioners, a deputy sheriff being sued by a former inmate at the county jail will be represented by his own attorney.
With no discussion at their May 7 meeting, commissioners approved the request by County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to hire outside counsel to represent Deputy Shaun Martin in the litigation.
The litigation stems from an incident at the county jail on March 27, 2015.
According to the complaint, Michael Basile, who had been charged with disorderly intoxication on that date, alleges that Martin used excessive force by body-slamming him into a cement floor in the booking area.
That act caused damage to Basile’s eye socket and jaw, resulting in surgeries to repair the damage, according to the complaint, which further alleges that Basile continues to suffer due to the traumatic nature of Martin’s action.
The complaint further alleges that Martin and Deputy Michael McMahan then engaged in a malicious prosecution of Basile, charging him with battery on a police officer, a felony under Florida law.
Sheriff Tom Knight is also named as a defendant in his official capacity as sheriff.
Elbrecht told commissioners his office would continue to represent Knight and McMahan in the case, but potential conflicts of interest precluded the county attorney’s office from representing Martin.
Instead, Martin will be represented by the law firm of Burgess, Harrell, Mancuso, Colton and La Porto, which has worked as outside counsel for the county previously on other matters.
While the case was originally filed with the circuit court in Sarasota, the county attorney’s office sought and received permission to remove the case to the federal court in Tampa due to Basile’s allegations that his civil rights under the U.S. Constitution were violated.
Basile, who has demanded a jury trial, is seeking $100,000 in compensatory damages and exemplary damages for the injuries he suffered. He is represented by attorney Robert Watrous of Sarasota.
Video from a booking room camera at the jail showed Martin twisting Basile’s arm behind his back and shoving him face first onto the concrete floor. The video did not show any precipitating action on Basile’s part prior to the incident.
A subsequent internal affairs investigation, according to sheriff’s office records, found that Martin had indeed used excessive force without provocation, and he was ordered to serve a 36-hour suspension and retraining.
After reviewing the internal affairs investigation and the video, the state attorney’s office declined to prosecute the felony charges and they were dismissed.
