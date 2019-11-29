NORTH PORT — Not everything went as planned. But, still, the multitudes were fed a good Thanksgiving dinner.
Officials with HOPE for North Port said they may have fed close to 4,000 people on Thursday, with most of the cooking originating at its campus on Biscayne Drive. The turkeys were cooked well and most of the food went to where it was supposed to go.
"We had a slight problem with our mashed potatoes," said Larry Grant, coordinator of the feeding program. "They were watery, so we just stopped serving mashed potatoes."
One server at the church deemed the potatoes were more of a "mashed potato soup." No one in line for the meals seemed to notice or care.
"It is all going well," Grant said. "We have a lot of people here.
Vice Mayor Jill Luke, in a native American costume, was cutting pieces of pumpkin pie. "This is such fun," she said.
In line for meals, Donna and James Rekasis of North Port had just finished delivering Thanksgiving meals to the homebound.
"We are pausing to eat," Donna said. "The food smells great."
Out at Coastal Community Church, off Toledo Blade Boulevard, Pastor Lance Anderson, was disappointed in the turnout.
Coastal Community at Imagine Elementary was one of four places HOPE had sent hot food for Thanksgiving dinners. The others were in Enlgewood, Port Charlotte and Arcadia.
"Last year we had more diners and fewer volunteers," Anderson said of the turnout at Coastal. "This year we have a lot of volunteers, but few diners."
In the church hall, only a handful of people were eating. One, Gene McCoy of North Port, said the food "was delicious."
"Very good food," McCoy said. "I heard about this in the newspaper and came over. It's wonderful. More people should be here."
Outside a handful of children were playing in the bounce houses set up in the parking lot. "It's been very light," Anderson said.
But back on South Biscayne, guitarist Masha Sarali prepared to play for the diners sitting at the outside tables.
"I think this is great," she said. "Really wonderful."
Contact: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
