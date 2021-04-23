WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — Sarasota County detectives arrested a Warm Mineral Springs man, accusing him of trafficking in fentanyl and oxycodone and possessing a machine gun.
Detectives arrested Jarell Dardy Jr., 25, according to information released Friday by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Dardy was selling fentanyl from his home at 12010 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit B, in Warm Mineral Springs, detectives reported. He was also using a second home at 208 San Remo Ave. “to distribute additional illicit narcotics.”
During their investigation, detectives learned Dardy was trying to buy a modified handgun that worked as a “fully automatic firearm.”
On Thursday, an undercover agent sold Dardy a Glock pistol converted into a machine gun, the report states.
Sheriff’s detectives working with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms got search warrants for both homes. They seized more than 63 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of oxycodone, 25 grams of rock cocaine, several baggies of heroin, and $5,265 in U.S. currency. They also recovered the converted machine gun.
Dardy was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on new charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has previous felony convictions including trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.
Dardy was still in jail Friday without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.