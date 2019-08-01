^pBy VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board approved a general fund budget of nearly $484 million in a split vote Tuesday evening.
The sum is up $19 million from last year’s general funds due in large part to higher rates in employee benefits, such as Florida Retirement System contributions, health insurance and workers’ compensation, said district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker.
Other large expenses include upgrading locks on classroom and administrative support doors, and a half-percent pay increase for all employees who completed a year of service in the 2018-19 school year.
The board also approved the county’s millage rate, which has been set at $6.943 per $1,000 of taxable value, a .86% decrease from last year’s $7.003 millage rate.
School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler both opposed the budget, noting it did not address the district’s nearly $9 million deficit.
Robinson has repeatedly raised concerns about services and programs being cut from schools due to the district’s overspending.
He noted that Garden Elementary School in Venice, which dropped from an A to a C grade this year, would be losing its home school liaison.
“That is not the time to cut funding to that school,” Robinson said.
School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said the deficit spending was mostly due to the unusually small increase in the base student allocation last year.
School districts only received an additional 47 cents per student, and Sarasota County Schools ended up losing about $23 per student.
“It doesn’t take long to understand that that sort of turns the budget upside down, and we’re still digging ourselves out of that,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a balanced budget next year and I feel that we will do that.”
