SARASOTA — After a study found that certain Sarasota County Schools positions were paid below the regional average, the district made an offer Tuesday to establish a $12 minimum wage for classified employees.
With contract negotiations between the district and the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association underway, School Board members hope its minimum wage proposal will match offers at other districts.
But the raises won’t stop there. The district plans to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“Unlike instructional staff who are eligible for state-funded Best and Brightest bonuses, this program is not available to our classified employees,” Superintendent Todd Bowden said in a statement. “The initial offer made to the union allows classified staff to be closer to the average hourly salary that other school districts in our area offer their employees.”
The Sarasota Classified Teachers Association will also consider the district’s proposal to change the hourly rate for instructional aides at Oak Park School — which ranged from $11.84 to $12.59 — to a minimum of $15.21.
Oak Park School is the district’s center school for special needs. School board members noted that there is a need for more staff in special education during a May 21 workshop, adding that pay raises would incentivize qualified teachers and aides to work in the district.
The study found other districts were paying instructional aides $15 an hour, on average, while Sarasota paid employees in the same positions less than $12, district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker said.
The district also made an offer to raise the pay for bus drivers from $14.22 to $15.21.
