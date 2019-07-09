SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School District has reacted to its latest FSA tests, proud of its students efforts.
The district students scored higher than state averages in all categories of the Florida Standards Assessment, according to results released by the Florida Department of Education.
Sarasota County Schools tied for third among the state's 67 school districts on the English Language Arts assessment, with 66% of students in third through 10th grades passing the test.
The district also tied for fourth on all mathematics assessments, with a pass rate of 73% for students in third through eighth grades.
“I am excited about this year’s FSA test results,” said Superintendent Todd Bowden. “Our district leadership recognized core areas that needed emphasis to ensure student success, and together with school principals and our amazing teachers, we worked to design plans to help individual students succeed. Obviously, there is more work to be done, but I am hopeful these strategies will carry over and promote even greater outcomes for our students in the future.”
Chris Renouf, the district's executive director of elementary education, noted that the teamwork between academic departments contributed to the students' success.
“Our Elementary Curriculum team collaborated with our amazing school leaders, committed teachers and generous community partners to improve student outcomes for our youngest of students,” Renouf said.
In addition to the FSA, the percentage of students who passed the End-of-Course assessments is also higher than the state average in all subjects tested, according to a district news release. The scores increased 5 points in civics, two points in biology and one point in U.S. history.
